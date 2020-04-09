Help show support for U.S. Air Force Academy’s Class of 2020

The Air Force Thunderbirds fly overhead as graduating cadets celebrate with the “hat toss” after graduation ceremonies at the 2016 class of the U.S. Air Force Academy, Thursday, June 2, 2016, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC is encouraging community members to show their support for the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Class of 2020.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, USAFA is holding a graduation ceremony nearly six weeks earlier than originally planned on Saturday, April 18. World War II was the last time a federal service academy held an early graduation.

The USAFA Class of 2020 will graduate without the traditional pageantry and without friends and family in attendance to celebrate and perform the commissioning in-person. Because of this, the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC is spearheading efforts to rally the community’s support to help celebrate the cadets’ achievements.

Here’s how the Pikes Peak region can help:

Display an American flag in your front yard between now and Saturday, April 18 and take a selfie with it. Then share your photo to social media using #USAFAGrad2020 and tag the U.S. Air Force Academy and Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC social accounts (handles below). Share a congratulatory message and help the cadets celebrate their big day.

Facebook:@USAFA.Official | @ColoradoSpringsChamberEDC

Twitter: @AF_Academy | @CSCEDC

Instagram:@af_academy

#USAFAGrad2020

Any ceremonies associated with graduation including commissioning ceremonies will be held privately with no in-person attendance by family, friends or the community. Many of the squadrons are working through the logistics of offering virtual attendance. Please communicate directly with your cadet about those specifics. The Class of 2020 will also take the commissioning oath together at the graduation ceremony.

Family, friends and the public will ONLY be able to view the graduation ceremony via live-stream and will not be allowed on USAFA for the event. The ceremony and the area around the ceremony will be restricted to personnel required specifically for the event. USAFA staff members are also not allowed in the area around the ceremony unless their job specifically requires their presence. These precautions are necessary to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The ceremony will be live-streamed beginning at 11 am MST and available for on-demand viewing after the event. To watch online, visit our official Facebook Event and YouTube pages.