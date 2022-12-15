(RYE, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying anyone who recognizes several items found near human remains in a remote area near Rye.

PCSO posted about the remains on Twitter on Thursday, Dec. 15, and asked if anyone in the community recognized the items in accompanying pictures. The items – a Faded Glory boot, a jacket, what appears to be a small handheld flashlight, and a snakeskin coin purse – were found near human skeletal remains, PCSO said.

Courtesy: PCSO

PCSO said they are involved in the investigation and are working to identify the remains.

If you recognize any of the items or know who they may belong to, contact PCSO investigations at (719) 583-6400, or after hours call the non-emergent line at (719) 583-6250.