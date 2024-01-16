(MONUMENT, Colo.) — The Monument Police Department (MPD) and Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are asking the community for help looking for an 84-year-old man last seen in Monument.

According to the CBI, Ramon Caro-Gonzalez was last seen on Jan. 8 around 5:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Highway 105, east of Furrow Road in Monument. CBI said Caro-Gonzalez has cognitive impairment and he may be confused. He is also in need of his medication.

Courtesy: Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Caro-Gonzalez may be in a dark red 2018 Toyota CH-R, with Nevada license plate 243K74. He is described as a white man with gray/brown hair, stands 5’8″ tall and weighs 145 pounds.

If you seen Caro-Gonzalez or know where he is, you are asked to contact MPD at (719) 390-5555, or call 911.