(SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking the community for help locating a man missing from Security-Widefield on Friday, Jan. 5.

According to EPSO, 33-year-old Kyle Johnson is likely on foot and was last seen wearing red shorts, a red shirt, green tennis shoes, and a gray and black Army hoodie, seen in photos below.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Johnson is 5’6″ tall and weighs 135 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. EPSO said there is a “concern of self-harm”.

If you have seen Johnson or know where he is, call EPSO at (719) 390-5555.