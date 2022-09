EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a sexual assault case.

EPSO said the man was captured on surveillance footage at the EconoLodge on Panamint Court, just off of Highway 24 and Peterson Road on Sept. 20 around 1:30 a.m.

If you recognize this man or believe you have pertinent information, call Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867) or call EPSO’s tip line at 719-520-7777.