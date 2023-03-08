(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is hoping someone in the community can help identify a man whose skeletal remains were found in Pueblo County in 2022.

PCSO said after months of investigative work trying to determine the man’s identity, a detective worked with a forensic artist from Miami Dade, Florida to develop facial reconstruction photos that may provide a clue to the man’s identity.

“We are trying to utilize all the tools and technology we can to identify this individual,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero. “We know that there is a family out there who is missing a loved one. We want to reunite them, and we want to find out what happened to him.”

PCSO said forensic analysis suggests the remains belong to a white man between the ages of 30 – 50 years old. The forensic artist has created alternate hairstyles and facial hair styles since it is unknown what the man may have looked like at the time of his death.

PCSO said the man’s hair color and eye color are unknown, and that he may also have had tattoos and/or piercings.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

PCSO said due to the ongoing investigation, no other details about the man’s death will be released. If you may have seen this man or know who he is, contact Detective Simpson at (719) 583-6436.