(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The holidays are a great time to add a new furry family member to your household, and with the help of a generous donor, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is making sure every furry friend has a home for the holidays.

According to HSPPR, Cindy and Mike of Status Symbol Auto Body will donate $25 to HSPPR’s life-saving programs for every lost cat or dog reunited with their family, or adopted into a new family from Dec. 1 – 25. 

For each pet adopted or reunited, HSPPR will put the animal’s name on a special ornament to decorate the adoption center’s building. HSPPR said they hope to have their lobby full of hundreds of ornaments by Christmas. 

Adopted pet's name on ornament at HSPPR
Courtesy: HSPPR

“Not only do you get a new furry family member during our Home for the Holidays promotion, but your adoption also contributes to HSPPR’s many life-saving programs that benefit the homeless pets still waiting to find their new families,” said HSPPR in a press release.

Go to hsppr.org/adopt to view all the available cats and dogs, and find the purrrfect furry friend.