(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The holidays are a great time to add a new furry family member to your household, and with the help of a generous donor, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is making sure every furry friend has a home for the holidays.

According to HSPPR, Cindy and Mike of Status Symbol Auto Body will donate $25 to HSPPR’s life-saving programs for every lost cat or dog reunited with their family, or adopted into a new family from Dec. 1 – 25.

For each pet adopted or reunited, HSPPR will put the animal’s name on a special ornament to decorate the adoption center’s building. HSPPR said they hope to have their lobby full of hundreds of ornaments by Christmas.

Courtesy: HSPPR

“Not only do you get a new furry family member during our Home for the Holidays promotion, but your adoption also contributes to HSPPR’s many life-saving programs that benefit the homeless pets still waiting to find their new families,” said HSPPR in a press release.

Go to hsppr.org/adopt to view all the available cats and dogs, and find the purrrfect furry friend.