(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the community’s help looking for an 82-year-old man who walked away from his home in the Cimarron Hills area on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

According to a Peak Alert sent out to the community on Wednesday, 82-year-old William Copeland was last seen in the 7400 block of Allens Park Drive, northeast of the intersection of Constitution Avenue and Peterson Road.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Copeland is described as a black man, 5’6″ tall, weighing 190 pounds, with black/white hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with black pants. Copeland left the area on foot, the Peak Alert states. EPSO added that Copeland has dementia.

If you have seen Copeland or believe you know where he is, call (719) 390-5555.