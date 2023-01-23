(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying a truck involved in a hit-and-run traffic crash in the Fremont County Court parking lot.

CCPD posted about the incident on Facebook with an accompanying photo of a pickup truck. The truck has material, what possibly appears to be a tarp, covering the bed, as well as a toolbox.

Courtesy: Cañon City Police Department

CCPD asked anyone with information about the pictured pickup truck or its driver to contact CCPD at 719-276-5600.