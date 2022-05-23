COLORADO SPRINGS — Early Monday morning, at the tailend of a late spring snowstorm, Colorado Springs Utilities was still reporting about one hundred customers without power in the city.

CSU said it’s a massive improvement from its original number of about 11,000 customers with power issues after the storm.

The company said it deployed more than 150 employees, including crews from all four services, field service, tree trimmers, customer service representatives, dispatchers and more in reponse to the storm over the weekend. It says its staff will continue working until all customers have their power back.

Now, if your power hasn’t come back because your electrical service-mast is damaged, it’s your responsibility to hire a licensed contractor to fix it. However, to expediate the process, the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department does allow emergency repairs after storms.

If you need to report an outage to CSU, you can do that right here.

Spring snowstorms, like what we saw over the weekend, also tend to knock down branches – or trees themselves. So you may have some clean-up ahead of you.

If you see a tree touching a power line: stay away. Call 719-448-4800 for help.

If a public tree has fallen on a public right-of-way, contact the city or the county (depending upon the address). You can follow instructions found here.

However, if a private tree falls on private property: it’s your responsibility. You’ll find a list of tree removal services by clicking here and scrolling down.

If you need other help, in terms of recovery after this storm, you can call 211 for assistance.