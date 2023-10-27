(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said there is a heavy police presence on West Northern Avenue at Spruce Street, just east of Bessemer Park, and Northern Avenue is closed.

PPD posted about the police activity just after 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27. PPD said Northern Avenue is closed at Spruce Street, and advised alternate routes for travel in the area, however construction will further complicate east/west travel.

PPD advised that Mesa Avenue could be used to the north and McCulley Avenue to the south. Alternate north/south routes include Evans Avenue to the east of Spruce Street and Pine Street to the west.

PPD said it does not have an estimated time span that traffic will be affected.