(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The KENNA Foundation alongside Nick of Time 180 will host the Hearts of Hope Gala Saturday July 15, to help local children.

“One in 33 children live with a disability, while 1 in 4 have suicidal thought, ” said event organizers.

These organizations say they are working to develop programs in El Paso County to bring hope to families facing the daily struggle of navigation of the healthcare system.

The Hearts of Hope Gala will raise funds to implement funds to help fill gaps within the coummunity .

“…teens battling suicidal thoughts need to know they are not alone.” said Kim Randall, founder of The KENNA Foundation.

The event will be held at the Great Wolf Lodge. If you would like to attend, you can click on the link below.