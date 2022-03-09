FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Fountain residents have the chance to learn more about their local officers thanks to a new spotlight series created by the Fountain Police Department.

“Hearts Behind the Badge” is a new series dedicated to recognizing Fountain officers and their efforts to connect with their community through non crime-related situations.

“We thought our community needed to know a little bit more about the officers that serve them and how they go out of their way to show compassion on days the citizens need it most.” ,” the Fountain Police Department wrote in a recent email. “Our officers are human! They hurt, they bleed, they cry but most importantly they care and they truly want to make a difference in the community.”

A new “Heart Behind the Badge” story will be released each week.