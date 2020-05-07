Health department issuing cease-and-desist order to Calhan restaurants

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County health department is issuing a cease-and-desist order to Calhan restaurants that opened dine-in services in defiance of Colorado’s safer-at-home order, the department confirmed Thursday.

The owners of Karen’s Kafe and Stephanie’s Bar and Grill and Western Omlette in Calhan each opened their dining rooms, capping off customers at 50% capacity, on Wednesday.

Karen Starr, owner of Karen’s Kafe and Stephanie’s Bar and Grill, told FOX21 more than 60 people dined inside the two restaurants on Wednesday.