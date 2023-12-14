(COLORADO SPRINGS) — With only one more full weekend left before Christmas, the holiday revelry is in full swing in Downtown Colorado Springs, as the big man in red himself, the wily Grinch, and more seasonal characters will be visiting and taking photos on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Holiday characters will be strolling through Downtown from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, interacting with shoppers and posing for photos. In addition, the Dickens Carolers will be providing a holiday soundtrack for the day from 2 to 4 p.m.

Downtown Colorado Springs has more than 65 shops, boutiques, and galleries within one square mile, as well as scores of places to grab a bite or enjoy a beverage.

“Downtown is the perfect place to do your holiday shopping and make sure everyone on your list gets a truly unique gift,” said Carrie Simison, Director of Marketing and Communications. “Find beautiful sweaters, stylish and practical shoes, deliciously scented candles, kitchen gadgets, bike gear, paintings, books, stocking stuffers, and so much more, chosen specifically by Downtown’s small business owners for your holiday gift giving.”

Photo opportunities include:

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16