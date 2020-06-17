Hazy day in Colorado Springs due to smoke from Western fires

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Smoke from several wildfires burning across the West is making for hazy conditions in southern Colorado Wednesday.

The view from Gold Hill in Woodland Park Wednesday morning.

The view from east of downtown Colorado Springs toward Cheyenne Mountain Wednesday morning.

Haze is visible from Academy Boulevard in southern Colorado Springs Wednesday morning. / Mike Duran – FOX21 News

The smoke is coming from the East Canyon Fire west of Durango, as well as fires in Arizona. The East Canyon Fire has burned 2,568 acres and is 1% contained as of Wednesday morning.

GOES imagery at 9 AM June 17th, 2020 is indicating smoke (milky white) across west central Nebraska through southeast Colorado, the San Luis Valley to the Four Corners region. This smoke is emanating from wildfires across southwest CO, Arizona and New Mexico. #cowx pic.twitter.com/4L1h46Erq0 — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 17, 2020

An Air Quality Health Alert has been issued for El Paso County until 10 p.m. Wednesday. People with respiratory issues should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

Smoke continues to be thick. Those with respiratory issues should exercise caution through this evening. #cowx pic.twitter.com/Vf2rFYoe8b — Matt Meister (@TheWxMeister) June 17, 2020

Firefighters across the area are reminding residents not to call 911 unless they see a smoke plume or fire in a specific location. Do not call to report the haze.

Lots of smoke in the air today. Before calling 911 make sure you have a location you see smoke and fire. Here’s a good interactive map to show where all this smoke is coming from https://t.co/XS9lylHpUW#cowx pic.twitter.com/15OlKKUwt0 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 17, 2020