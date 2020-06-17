Hazy day in Colorado Springs due to smoke from Western fires

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Smoke from several wildfires burning across the West is making for hazy conditions in southern Colorado Wednesday.
The smoke is coming from the East Canyon Fire west of Durango, as well as fires in Arizona. The East Canyon Fire has burned 2,568 acres and is 1% contained as of Wednesday morning.
An Air Quality Health Alert has been issued for El Paso County until 10 p.m. Wednesday. People with respiratory issues should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Firefighters across the area are reminding residents not to call 911 unless they see a smoke plume or fire in a specific location. Do not call to report the haze.