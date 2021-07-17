HAVE YOU SEEN ME? Police search for missing senior citizen diagnosed with Alzheimer’s

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing senior citizen.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, Daniel Otero, 81, walked away from his assisted senior living facility and has not been seen since.

Otero was last seen wearing checkered blue pants and was using a black walker. He is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and has a tag on his walker with his name, address, and home phone number.

He is currently listed as a missing person; a Senior Alert has been completed.

If you come into contact with Otero, contact Pueblo Police at (719) 553-2502.