HAVE YOU SEEN ME: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office seeking missing man

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate James Bradley. He is a 61-year-old, white male that is around 6’4” tall. James suffers from Dementia.



He was last seen at his home in the 10000 block of West Highway 24 in unincorporated El Paso County on Tuesday, Feb. 15, around 12:00 p.m.

Courtesy of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

It is believed that Bradley left his residence driving a Maroon GMC Envoy SUV bearing Colorado license plate #NLQ021 and may have been en route to Oklahoma.



If anyone has information concerning Bradley or his whereabouts, please call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555.