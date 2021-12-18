HAVE YOU SEEN ME? El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing, ‘developmentally delayed’ man

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the community’s help to find a 27-year-old man who was last seen late Friday night.

Gregory Pullem was last seen Friday, Dec. 18 at 11 p.m. in the 7000 block of Preble Drive (Cimarron Hills).

Gregory is developmentally delayed and suffers from a mental illness. He is 5’11”, weighs 205 pounds and has green eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black, white, and gray camo hoodie with dark jeans and white/red shoes.

If you see Gregory, call (719) 390-5555.

