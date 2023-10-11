(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Zoo invites people to dress up in their most creative costume and have a spooktastic time with its ZooBoo on Friday, Oct. 27, and Saturday, Oct. 28.

The Pueblo Zoo said the event starts on Friday with a members-only BooBonus from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Members will receive a complimentary treat bag (while supplies last), extra treats, and the opportunity to participate in fun and creepy activities.

ZooBoo opens to the public on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature:

Trick-or-treating at Spooky Treat Stations

Candy

Scavenger hunt

Spooky crafts and games

Costume contest and Parades with prize winners (see pueblozoo.org/zooboo for parade times)

Tickets to the event are $5 for all kids ages three to 17, non-member adults are $14, and members and children under two are free.

The zoo said for the safety of others, fully covered adult masks or heavy makeup, balloons, weapons, and weapon-like items are prohibited. The zoo will have allergen-free treats, marked with a teal pumpkin at its treat stations.