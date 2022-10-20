(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Looking for a frightfully good time this Halloween? Look no further. Here you’ll find a comprehensive list of spooky spectacles in Southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs

Fear Complex – 2220 E Bijou St, Colorado Springs, CO 80909

The Haunted Mines has moved into the Fear Complex, Colorado Springs’ newest and largest haunted attraction. One admission price gets you into four unique areas inside the haunt, including the legendary Haunted Mines. It is open through the end of October, with special Lights Out events in November.

Day(s) Hours Tickets Thursdays 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Starting at $22 Fridays & Saturdays 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Starting at $25 Sundays 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Starting at $22 *Sunday, Oct. 30 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Starting at $25 *Monday, Oct. 31 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Starting at $22

Click here for VIP ticket information and full operation dates, including Lights Out events.

Hellscream Haunted House – 3021 N Hancock Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80907

Hellscream is a multi-level attraction created by film, television, and special effects professionals, and features hauntingly realistic effects and sets, complimented by truly terrifying actors. Hellscream is open through the end of October, with special Lights Out events in November.

Day(s) Hours Tickets Thursdays 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Starting at $22 Fridays & Saturdays 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Starting at $25 Sundays 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Starting at $22 *Sunday, Oct. 30 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Starting at $25 *Monday, Oct. 31 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Starting at $22

Click here for VIP ticket information and full operation dates, including Lights Out events.

Peyton

Scorched Earth Haunted Farm – 8310 Blue Gill Dr, Peyton, CO 80831

Scorched earth is a 10,000 sqaure foot hay bale maze under the stars in Falcon, Colorado, located at Smith Farms. Recommended for ages 8 and up, receive $2 off admission for all military, first responders and students with valid ID.

Day(s) Hours Tickets Fridays & Saturdays 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. $15 Sunday, Oct. 30 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. $10 Monday, Oct. 31 CLOSED –

Click here to buy tickets.

Cañon City

Aftermath Haunted House – 575 Ash St, Cañon City, CO 81212

Aftermath Haunted House was voted number one in the state of Colorado in 2021 by Colorado Haunted Houses! The attraction is not like a traditional haunted house, as guests make their way through the inside – and outside – of this spooky spectacle.

Day Hours Tickets Saturdays thru Oct. 29 7 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. (last call for tickets) Starting at $20

Click here for more information and where to buy tickets.

Dark Side of the Abbey – 2951 US-50, Cañon City, CO 81212

Dark Side of the Abbey is Southern Colorado’s most naturally nightmareish haunt. You can find two uniquely haunting experiences in the Dark Side of the Abbey and Disturbance at the Monastery, both located in an abandoned monastery inside the grounds of the Holy Cross Abbey.

Click here for Skip The Line information and ticketing.

Day(s) Hours Tickets Fridays & Saturdays 7 – 11 p.m. Starting at $25 Sunday, Oct. 30 7 – 11 p.m. Starting at $25 Monday, Oct. 31 7 – 11 p.m. Starting at $25

Don’t see your favorite haunt? Email news@fox21news.com.