(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Haunted Brew Fest is back for another year at the Norris Penrose Event Center, and the fun all goes down on Saturday, Oct. 15.

There are two sessions for guests to enjoy; the first session is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and the second is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There is also a VIP session that begins at Noon and goes until 1 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to wear costumes and try samples of beer, wine, and spirits. There will also be a costume contest and prizes for winners, along with a DJ and dance floor.

To attend the event, you must be 21 years or older. The Haunted Brew Fest also benefits Christmas Unlimited’s 99th Annual Toy Drive. Guests are encouraged to bring a toy to the event to donate.

The organizers of Haunted Brew Fest (Tapia Advertising), said they are in need of volunteers to assist in pouring beer. Volunteers must be 21 years or older and must provide ID for proof of age. Those interested in volunteering can email Mike Tapia, at Mike@tapiaadvertising.com.

Ticket prices start at $35, and those interested in attending can get their tickets online.