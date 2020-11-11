Harrison School District 2 moving to e-learning after Thanksgiving

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Harrison School District 2 is the latest southern Colorado school district to announce they will move to remote learning due to an increase in coronavirus cases in the community.

The district said all K-12 schools will move to e-learning from November 30 through December 17, which is the period between Thanksgiving and winter breaks.

Harrison School District Two is experiencing the same challenges as other school districts with COVID-19 on the rise in the community. When positive cases lead to students/staff needing to quarantine for 10-14 days, those student and staff absences greatly impact the in-person learning environment. Harrison School District Two is also aware of the high number of COVID-19 cases in the zip codes that serve the school district. While these cases are not necessarily in the D2 school community, they impact D2 neighborhoods and the places families frequent. Harrison School District Two believes they must do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community to protect students, staff, and their families. Statement from Harrison District 2

The district said they will continue to provide student meals during the e-learning period. Grab-and-go lunches will be available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on school days at Sierra High School, Fox Meadow Middle School, Pikes Peak Elementary, Centennial Elementary, Soaring Eagles Elementary, Sand Creek International, Stratton Meadows Elementary, Stratmoor Hills Elementary, Mountain Vista Community School and Bricker Elementary. Families must fill out a form on the district website each day to be eligible to pick up a meal.

Several other southern Colorado school districts, including Falcon District 49 and Pueblo District 60, have also shifted back to remote learning as Colorado continues to see record numbers of coronavirus cases.