Harrison High School on lockdown, all clear

UPDATE: Lockdown ended at 2:16 p.m., all clear has been sent out.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Harrison High School in southern Colorado Springs is on lockdown due to a report of a suspicious person spotted near the campus Wednesday afternoon, according to district officials. Students and staff are safe inside.

The district said around 12:20 p.m., Colorado Springs police requested that Harrison and BOCES be put on lockdown. They had received a report of a person near the campus with a gun.

Police are in the area searching for the person.