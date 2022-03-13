COLORADO SPRINGS – A growing club at Harrison High School is bringing students together.

Panther-Con Anime Festival took place at the school Saturday morning.

With a car show, food trucks, and anime playing all day in the school theatre, it was a day dedicated to anime enthusiasts. There was even an appearance by voice actor Mark Britten of Dragonball Z fame.

Students hosted panels, held games, and celebrated the passion in a way they don’t always get to.

“I love to have an open space where we’re allowed to like things we want to like. At school, I mean most of us don’t really get general good attention when it comes to these kinds of things, so to know we have this kind of big support to host this kind of thing is really amazing,” said Sal Merrigan.