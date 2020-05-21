Harrison D-2 offering free summer meals for children

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Harrison District 2 is offering free meals to Colorado Springs-area children until the end of June.

Free meals are available to any child 18 and under, whether they live in the district or not.

The meals will be distributed from 10 a.m. to noon every weekday from Friday through June 30. No meals will be distributed on Memorial Day.

Meals will be available at the following locations:

Centennial Elementary

Giberson Elementary

Mountain Vista Community School

Monterey Elementary School

Oak Creek Elementary School

Otero Elementary School

Pikes Peak Elementary School

Sand Creek International School

Soaring Eagles Elementary School

Stratmoor Hills Elementary School

Stratmoor Valley

Turman Elementary School

Wildflower Elementary School

Fox Meadow Middle School

Panorama Middle School

Sierra High School

The meal distribution is part of Colorado’s Summer Food Service Program.