Harrison D-2 offering free summer meals for children

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Harrison District 2 is offering free meals to Colorado Springs-area children until the end of June.
Free meals are available to any child 18 and under, whether they live in the district or not.
The meals will be distributed from 10 a.m. to noon every weekday from Friday through June 30. No meals will be distributed on Memorial Day.
Meals will be available at the following locations:
- Centennial Elementary
- Giberson Elementary
- Mountain Vista Community School
- Monterey Elementary School
- Oak Creek Elementary School
- Otero Elementary School
- Pikes Peak Elementary School
- Sand Creek International School
- Soaring Eagles Elementary School
- Stratmoor Hills Elementary School
- Stratmoor Valley
- Turman Elementary School
- Wildflower Elementary School
- Fox Meadow Middle School
- Panorama Middle School
- Sierra High School
The meal distribution is part of Colorado’s Summer Food Service Program.