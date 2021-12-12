Harley’s Hope Foundation and Church For All Nations team up for people and pet food drive

Volunteers help gather and give donated items to feed Colorado Springs residents and their pets.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two groups combined efforts to help people and their pets have full stomachs this holiday season.

Saturday morning, Harley’s Hope Foundation held a free pet pantry at Church For All Nations during the church’s monthly food pantry event.

The goal was to ease some of the financial burden on families this holiday season by giving them a few free meals for their families and animals.

“We just want to be able to be here and provide for people who are in need,” Church For All Nations Outreach Minister Shirley Reese said. “I know it’s a tough time at the moment and we are called open arms for a reason. We do want to invite people in and show them the love of the Lord.”

Church For All Nations plans to hold its next food pantry on January 15 from 10 a.m. until noon.