(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Harley’s Hope will be holding a free drive-thru pet pantry to help pet parents who need assistance feeding their pets, on Nov. 18th.

The event will be held at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 4125 Constitution Avenue from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. They will provide dog, cat, and small animal food.

Harley’s Hope says it’s stepping up in providing pet food after economic downturns create financial dilemmas for pet owners. Since 2020, Harley’s Hope has handed out over 41,000 tons of free pet food, helping more than 5,000 pets.

In addition to free pet food, they will also hand out donated coats and sweaters for dogs and catnip for cats, while supplies last.