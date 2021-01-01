Happy birthday! First 2021 baby in Colorado Springs born at 12:04 a.m.

Kasey and Eric Harworth and their new baby, Arya. / Photo courtesy UCHealth

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs family is welcoming their newest bundle of joy, a girl born just after midnight on New Year’s Day.

Arya Harworth was born at 12:04 a.m. at UCHealth Memorial Hospital North. She is the second daughter of Eric and Kasey Harworth of Colorado Springs. UCHealth said Arya’s birth was extra special for her dad, as he was deployed to the Middle East when the first daughter, now 7, was born.

Arya was originally due on December 30. She weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces.