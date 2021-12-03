HAPPENING TONIGHT: Venues to stay open later during First Friday Downtown event

Several venues will be open later on Friday, Dec. 3 for First Friday Downtown event.

Colorado Springs — Free and open to the public, First Friday Downtown plans to offer cultural activities on the first Friday of every month 5-9 p.m. at venues throughout Downtown Colorado Springs.

FEATURED THIS MONTH: Get a dose of hyper-local holiday cheer, get your gift shopping done, avoid international supply chain issues, keep 70 percent of your purchase within the local economy, and ensure you’ll be giving unique items your giftees won’t find anywhere else.

Read on for this month’s offerings.

Holiday art sales

Several Downtown galleries offer buy-and-take art shows for holiday shoppers.

The Modbo (17C E. Bijou St.) presents The Saddest Small Works Show Ever, thus titled because the award-winning gallery will close its doors at the end of the year.

G44 Gallery (121 E. Boulder St.) presents its 10th Annual Holiday Art Show, featuring over 60 regional artists and artisans.

Just around the corner, Creations @ The Edge (324 N. Nevada Ave.) offers Makers Market Eve, with a preview of the equitably-made products from woman-owned companies worldwide that they will feature at the upcoming CO.A.TI Holiday Markets (Dec. 4 and 11), with 11% discounts on select items.

Holiday tastings

Several Downtown venues offer tasty holiday treats during First Friday:

Gluhwein, hot chocolate, coffee and tea at the Novis Mortem Collective (22 E. Bijou St.) Winter Market event

Candy cane martinis and live music with Meredith Benet at Kinship Landing (415 S. Nevada Ave)

Hot cider and cookies at Anita Marie Fine Art (109 S. Corona St.)

Chocolate tastings and hands-on collage demonstrations with artist Laurel Bahe at Cacao Chemistry (109 N. Tejon St.)

Weird and wonderful art exhibits

Aside from festive cheer, First Friday Downtown consistently features artists pushing the envelope with innovative works of sculpture, performance and more. A few offerings not to be missed:

Urns at the Bridge Gallery (218 W. Colorado Ave.), in which 12 local artists have created imaginative “funeral urns” for themselves, a celebrity, or an idea they feel has expired.

Urn by Deena Bennett. Image courtesy the Bridge Gallery

The Clothes We Wear at Kreuser Gallery (125 E. Boulder St.), an exhibit of new encaustic textile works by acclaimed local artist Sheary Clough Suiter.

Sculptural encaustic textile work by Sheary Clough Suiter. Image courtesy Kreuser Gallery.

Fashion designer Aaron Graves will debut a capsule collection in response to Clough Suiter’s works exploring the fallout of fast fashion.

A full listing of December First Friday Downtown events is available here.