HAPPENING TONIGHT: Monument Tree Lighting at Limbach Park

MONUMENT, Colo. — The Town of Monument is preparing for this year’s tree lighting ceremony!

On Saturday, Dec. 4 from 3-6 p.m., people are encouraged to gather at Limbach Park (located at 151 Front Street) for several activities that will culminate with the tree lighting ceremony.

Vendors, food trucks, holiday themed games, and activities will be underway. In addition, Santa Claus is expected to take time from his Christmas planning to stop by and greet everyone.

Participants are asked to bring a canned good to support Tri-Lakes Cares, and/or an unwrapped gift for “Santa on Patrol” hosted by the Monument Police Department.