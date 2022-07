El Paso County Search and Rescue helped Roland down from Barr Trail over the weekend. / Csty; EPSAR

EL PASO COUNTY — A grateful pup is home after needing help during a weekend hike in El Paso County.

El Paso County Search and Rescue said it was called out early Sunday morning to help the four-legged hiker down from Barr Camp.

EPSAR said its team carried Roland “for many miles” and that he and his dad were grateful to for the helping hands so they could get to their vehicle safely.