COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Have you ever felt like you were inside a Hallmark movie when walking through Sweetwater Flower Market? If so, you are not alone; Hallmark has chosen to use the flower shop as a set in an upcoming movie!

Thursday, Sweetwater Flower Market closed its doors in Old Colorado City for filming. The store is not able to reveal any movie secrets just yet, but promised to divulge more information at a later date.

Sweetwater Flower market sells flowers and locally-made goods

Sweetwater Flower Market’s northside location remains open. You can visit them at 11590 Ridgeline Drive, Unit 120.