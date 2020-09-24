“Halfway to St. Patty’s Day 5k” happening Saturday in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Some roads in downtown Colorado Springs will be closed Saturday morning for the Halfway to St. Patty’s Day 5k.

The 5k race is usually held as part of St. Patrick’s Day festivities in March, but was postponed this year due to the pandemic. Instead, the race will mark the halfway point to the 2021 holiday.

The following downtown roads will be closed Saturday for the race:

Map provided by City of Colorado Springs

6-10 a.m.

Glen Avenue, from Uintah Street to Mesa Road

Mesa Road, from Glen Avenue to Cascade Avenue

Cache La Poudre Street, from Mesa Road to Cascade Avenue

6-10:30 a.m.

Cascade Avenue, from Kiowa Street to Vermijo Street

Tejon Street, from Kiowa Street to Vermijo Street

Sierra Madre Street, from Bijou Street to Cucharras Street

Colorado Avenue, from Nevada Avenue to Antlers Place and Sahwatch Street

Antlers Place, from Colorado Avenue to Sierra Madre Street

Pikes Peak Avenue, from Nevada Avenue to Cascade Avenue

Visit csgrandprix.com to learn more and register for the race.