Habitat for Humanity reusing items left inside homes impacted by 2015 landslides

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Record-breaking rainfall in 2015 took a toll on the Skyway and Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood.

“It activated a landslide in a few areas on the west side of the city,” Gordon Brenner with the city of Colorado Springs said. “Those landslides started impacting properties.”

Insurance companies did not cover the properties located in a flood zone and the landslides.

“The property owners really had no way to compensate for this event that happened,” Brenner said.

However, Colorado Springs and Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity are turning tragedy into hope by recycling and reusing items left behind.

“We take the materials, whether it’s recyclable materials like porcelain or items left behind like furniture,” Greg Kovach with Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity said. “Take it over the ReStore and resell that, helping fund several homes for construction. “

The city will purchase 16 impacted properties through the Federal Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. The grant covers 75% of the project costs, and homeowners are responsible for the remaining 25%.

By allowing their homes to be deconstructed, property owners will receive a deduction on their 25% match.

“The city takes volunteer time, and we get a certain amount of money to use against that and reduces the financial burden on applicants,” Brenner said.

Eventually, each home will be demolished and turned into an open space.

“Our goal is to reduce the amount of material to send in the landfill,” Brenner said.