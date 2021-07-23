Habitat for Humanity looking for volunteers to build new development in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A new development of affordable homes is going up in southeast Colorado Springs, and Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity is looking for volunteers to build them.

The development is called The Ridge at Sand Creek, and it’s at the corner of Babcock and Galley. Two homes are being built there right now, but that number will grow to 30 over the next five years.

According to Iain Probert with Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity, the median house price in El Paso County last month was $440,000. Their average price for building right now runs about $240,000, so the need is greater than ever.

Probert said volunteers are needed Wednesdays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If you’d like to volunteer, or find out if you qualify for a new home, visit pikespeakhabitat.org.