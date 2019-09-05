Häagen-Dazs opening shop in northern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Ice cream maker Häagen-Dazs is opening its first Colorado Springs shop.

The new store is located at 1605 Briargate Parkway #119, in the Promenade shops. Guests will have an opportunity to win free ice cream at a grand opening celebration Saturday.

The shop is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Häagen-Dazs has more than 200 franchises nationwide, including five in the Denver area, one in Boulder, and one in Vail. This is the brand’s first Colorado Springs location.