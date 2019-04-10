Gustnado spins through Pueblo West, home of the Cyclones

PUEBLO, Colo. — A gustnado blew through the Pueblo West High School campus during Wednesday’s storm.

A gustnado is a small whirlwind that forms as an eddy in thunderstorm outflows. Gustnados don’t connect with any cloud-based rotation, and are not tornadoes. Like dust devils, some stronger gustnadoes can cause damage.

Pueblo West High School art teacher Sam Pisciotta captured video of the gustnado moving through the school campus Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service said gusts of 107 miles per hour were reported in the area. The wind damaged some shingles and a fence, according to NWS.