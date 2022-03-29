PUEBLO, Colo. — A student at Roncalli STEM Academy in Pueblo is under arrest after a tip to the School Resource Officer revealed a gun was on campus, according to the School District 60 spokesperson.

The spokesperson said as soon as that information was reported, school administration and its School Resource Officer quickly isolated the suspect. That student has since been arrested and the firearm confiscated.

“Due to the quick response and actions of our staff and SRO, this situation was quickly mitigated,” Pueblo School District 60’s Director of Communications, Dalton Sprouse, said of the situation.

District 60 told FOX21 it has moved forward with disciplinary action according to Board Policy.

Pueblo police say no one was hurt in this incident and no specific threat was made.