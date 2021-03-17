Group petitions Pueblo City Council for memorial for slain FBI agent

PUEBLO, Colo. — A group named For the Love of Laura Committee petitioning Pueblo City Council to put up a memorial in honor of Pueblo-native, FBI Agent Laura Schwartzenberger, after she was killed while serving a warrant in Florida in February.

Starlite Park

Monday, the group asked City Council to honor her by changing Starlite Park to Laura’s Park.

Starlite Park is on the Southside of Pueblo, near Northern Avenue & Pueblo Blvd.

“We are fortunate to be recognized as the Home of Heroes primarily because of the

four individuals from Pueblo who received the Congressional Medal of Honor and we

need to be proud of those men. But we have the opportunity to now honor a woman

from Pueblo who also made her mark as an FBI Special agent fighting a different war–

-a war to protect our children.” For the Love of Laura Committee

The group added Schwartzenberger is a local through and through. She attended John Neumann Catholic School, graduated from South High School in 1996 and her Childhood Home was on Starlite Drive.

(FBi via AP)

Two FBI show agents Laura Schwartzenberger and FBI agent Daniel Alfin were fatally shot Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, while serving a search warrant at the home of child pornography suspect David Huber, a 55-year-old computer technician in Sunrise, Fla. Three other agents were wounded.