COLORADO SPRINGS — A local organization seeks to support Coloradans with autism and their families while also educating the community.

Autism Vision of Colorado provides support through events, groups, and awareness campaigns. Each activity is designed with participants’ needs in mind, and are meant to provide comfort and understanding so everyone can enjoy.

Founded in 2018, Autism Vision of Colorado is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit made up entirely of volunteers. Their mission is to create a safe place for individuals on the spectrum and their families to meet one another, support one another, and advocate within the community, as well as coordinate resources to empower those with autism.

Their next event is a sensory Easter egg hunt for all ages, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 9. They ask everyone who wants to attend to RSVP over on their Facebook page.

Organizers say to bring an Easter basket, and expect Covid-19 precautions to be in place. No more than ten families will be allowed in one space every half hour, to keep the noise and commotion to a minimum for those with sensory processing disorders.

For more information on Autism Vision of Colorado and to find out about future events, visit www.autismvisionco.org