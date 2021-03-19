Ground breaks on transformational business park for Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — City leaders expect as much as $7 billion of private investment to come to southeast Colorado Springs after ground breaks on the new Peak Innovation Park and Technology Campus, a business park off of Milton E. Proby Parkway and Powers Boulevard.

The specific lot sits on a hill looking west at Pikes Peak and the nearly-completed and always-massive Amazon distribution facility—all part of a transformation for a once-neglected area of the city.

“It’s just one darn thing after another,” said Mayor John Suthers. “This is really the place to be.”

Suthers recalls over a decade ago when there was just a couple of aerospace companies setting up shop on the vast plains south of the Colorado Springs airport. Now, the area has become one of the most sought-after locations for businesses to set up.

“We really have to make sure that we’re providing opportunities that makes sense for the families that we’re trying to serve,” said Cecelia Harry, the chief economic development officer for the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC.

The Chamber and EDC will be the agency marketing the park to new businesses focusing on defense, aerospace and technology industries.

A rendering of what a completed Peak Innovation Park will offer, provided by the Colorado Springs Airport and Urban Frontier.

While Suthers expects those companies to bring a lot of new, high-paying jobs, the park will have several restaurant and hospitality businesses as well.

The first building going up is one of four buildings put forward by two companies based in Colorado, Flywheel Capital and the builder, Alcron Construction. The first building doesn’t have a tenant yet, making it a speculative investment. Suthers said it’s the biggest investment of that kind in years.

Speculative investments are risky, but when investors go through with it, it can help a growing community get in front of the building that needs to take place to accommodate it, according to Harry.

“What we’ve seen here today is some stakeholders coming together and saying, ‘Hey, we see an opportunity here, we’re willing to take the risk and the investment and we’re hoping that this is going to lead to full occupancy,'” Harry said, “Which means more employers and more jobs, and that’s exactly the kind of activity and calculated risk that a growing community needs to see.”

More announcements on projects starting in the park are expected in the coming months.