Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce President Rod Slyhoff passes away

PUEBLO, Colo. — The President and CEO of the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, Rod Slyhoff, has passed away Monday.

He was a prominent member of the community. He organized community events like the Chile & Frijoles Festival, bringing millions of tourism dollars into Pueblo’s community.

According to the chambers website, Rod Slyhoff served the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce since 1988. Before becoming President & CEO in October of 1994, Slyhoff held the positions of Vice President of Membership and Small Business Development, Membership Director and Account Representative.

Donielle Gonzales with the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce said, “I have no words that will do justice to his passion and love for Pueblo and his friends. He was a genuine champion for his community.”

According to Gonzales, he just renewed his contract with the chamber.

No further information has been released at this time.