Great Wolf Lodge hires local balloon artist for their GIANT balloon spider

COLORADO SPRINGS — Great Wolf Lodge partnered with Marvelous Marc Balloons to give you a larger than life balloon spider.

The 8 foot tall and 30 foot wide balloon spider will stay up the entire month of October and be apart of Great Wolf Lodge’s Howl-o-ween event.

Howl-o-ween at Great Wolf Lodge has everything you need to create a magical Halloween for your family.

Marc Feickert, aka Marvelous Marc the owner, founder and proprietor of Marvelous Marc Balloons has been in the balloon industry for about ten years.

Marvelous Marc had some help from local artists this year in Colorado Springs such as Colorado Circus, Pop Squeak Balloons, Magic Man Balloons and Balloons by Bryn.

Marc offers shows, games, spectacular creations, balloon drops, and more! You can visit his website here to find out more.

Get ready to get in the Halloween spirit this October and check out Great Wolf Lodge and the GIANT balloon spider that greets you as soon as you walk in!