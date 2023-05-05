(PUEBLO, Colo.) — An event will be held Saturday, May 6 to show solidarity with Pueblo’s unhoused neighbors and raise money for the Pueblo Rescue Mission.

According to the event’s Eventbrite, the Great Pueblo Sleep Out is a fundraiser for one night, in which attendees sleep outside, “not to mimic the struggle of others but to show solidarity with our unsheltered citizens of Pueblo who have to do this every night.”

Participants in the event will collect pledges for the sleep out, with all pledges supporting the Pueblo Rescue Mission and its programs.

Courtesy: Pueblo Rescue Mission

Courtesy: Pueblo Rescue Mission

Courtesy: Pueblo Rescue Mission

Food, beverages, and onsite restroom facilities will be available for all attendees. Organizers said they will also have giveaways and raffles, and the event will be secured and safe.

The sleep out will be held at the Art and Lorraine Gonzales Stadium at Colorado State University Pueblo, located at 2290 Bonforte Boulevard. The sleep out starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The event is free, and those interested in attending can sign up at the Eventbrite page. Once registered, participants can download a pledge packet.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a sleeping bag or blankets, and dress prepared. Attendees can also bring a box or tent to sleep in.