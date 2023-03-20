(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Fountain Creek Flood Control and Greenway Watershed District (FCWD) is coordinating a one-day “Great American Cleanup” as part of the Keep America Beautiful community improvement project.

The cleanup effort will take place Saturday, April 15, in collaboration with state and local governments, nonprofits, outdoor groups and neighborhood associations. The Watershed encompasses 927 miles of land and water from Palmer Lake to Pueblo, and includes many feeder drainages to the main creek.

FCWD is currently seeking Crew Leaders to host cleanup sites from Palmer Lake to Pueblo. Youth groups, churches, schools, businesses, service clubs and individuals are encouraged to form a Crew and identify an area to clean up.

A map will be generated of public cleanup sites for volunteers to choose from. Trash bags and gloves will be provided, and volunteers are asked to begin at 9:00 a.m.

Registration for the event is now open online.

If you are interested in being a Crew Leader, providing sponsorship monies or in-kind donations, contact the Lead Outreach and Education Coordinator at creekweeksoco@gmail.com.