COLORADO SPRINGS — The Fountain Creek Watershed Flood Control and Greenway District is hosting the Great American Cleanup to help preserve our waterways.

The Great American Cleanup is a nation-wide event, now in its 24th year, and in its 10th year in our area. This one-day cleanup offers people of all ages and abilities the opportunity to do their part in making our trails, parks, open spaces, and waterways cleaner and safer for all to enjoy.

Trash and debris are common in waterways – clogging drainage systems, impacting wildlife, affecting water quality, and ruining the view of our natural landscapes. Organizers hope this event can provide an opportunity to pitch in to improve the health of our watershed, as well as all the communities within its boundaries and those downstream.

“Our watershed is an important community asset. Keeping it clean and healthy might be the most important thing we can do to protect our wild spaces and preserve the things we value like fishing, hiking, and biking,” said Alli Schuch, Interim Executive Director of the Watershed District.

The event is happening Saturday, April 30th, and there are nearly 40 cleanups to choose from.

To learn about the event, visit the Fountain Creek Watershed website. To view a map of the cleanup sites and for more information on how sign up, go to fountain-crk.org/event-sites