COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a small grassfire on Tuesday afternoon near the Cimarron/I-25 interchange.

CSFD Tweeted about the fire just after 2:30 p.m., estimating the size at approximately 20′ x 20′.

CSFD had the fire knocked down before 3 p.m., though firefighters remained on scene to mop up hotspots. CSFD said no cause for the fire had been determined at the time.