COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) reported three grass fires burning in Colorado Springs.

CSFD posted about the multiple fires on Twitter. The first was reported just after 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday on the east side of I-25 just north of the MLK Bypass.

Two additional grass fires were reported near Platte and Powers as well as Platte and Wooten. The fire near Wooten was extinguished quickly.

The Cimarron Hills Fire Department (CHFD) Tweeted that eastbound Platte was closed due to poor visibility from smoke. The fire at Platte and Powers was knocked down quickly, CHFD said, and crews are mopping up.





Eastbound Platte remains closed as of 4:15 p.m.