(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) knocked down a grass fire near Milton E. Proby Parkway and South Academy Boulevard on Monday, March 13.

CSFD tweeted about the grass fire just after 2:45 p.m. on Monday and said both CSFD and the Security Fire Department responded.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

CSFD did not specify a cause for the fire but said crews had it under control.